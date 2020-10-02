NCP condemns police action against Rahul Gandhi

Mumbai

02 October 2020 01:04 IST

Those who are supposed to uphold the law trample upon democratic values: Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and former Union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar on Thursday condemned the Uttar Pradesh police for their “reckless” behaviour towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

“It is reprehensible that those who are supposed to uphold the law trample upon the democratic values in such a manner,” said Mr. Pawar, extending support to Mr. Gandhi who was reportedly manhandled on Thursday by the police in U.P. while he was on his way to meet the family members of the gang rape victim in Hathras.

Advertising

Advertising

The entire NCP leadership condemned the U.P. police action. Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule said she condemns the treatment given to a fellow MP. “Irrespective of politics, the administration must take swift action when a heinous crime like rape takes place. Rahul Gandhi was going to meet the family and I condemn the suppression from the U.P. government,” she said.

The Maharashtra State unit Congress organised a protest against the Uttar Pradesh government in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya. “What happened with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi today has once again proved there is utter lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh and it is not a State that runs by the book of law, there is jungle raaj there,” said Congress committee president Balasaheb Thorat.

Congress leaders also condemned the action and demanded the resignation of Chief minister Yogi Adityanath. “CM Yogi, who is also the head of the Home Ministry, has failed to save the daughters of U.P. and should resign with immediate effect,” said Mumbai Congress spokesperson Ramkishore Trivedi, demanding strict action against those who used force against Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.