NCP (AP) leader Sachin Kurmi killed by unidentified persons in Mumbai

Mumbai Police said that Kurmi was attacked with a sharp weapon behind the MHADA colony in Mumbai’s Byculla area.

Published - October 05, 2024 10:03 am IST - Mumbai

ANI
Image for representation only

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi was killed in Mumbai’s Byculla area last night.

Mumbai Police said, “NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Sachin Kurmi was murdered by unidentified persons with a sharp-edged weapon in Mumbai’s Byculla area last night. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.”

Mumbai Police said that Kurmi was attacked with a sharp weapon behind the MHADA colony in Mumbai’s Byculla area.

“This incident happened around 12:30 in mid-night. As soon as the police got information about the incident, police reached the spot, and took injured Sachin to the nearby JJ Hospital, where the doctor declared Kurmi dead after checking. The police took the body into their custody and sent it for a post-mortem,” Mumbai Police added.

Police said that it was not yet clear who attacked Sachin Kurmi. According to the police, 2 to 3 people were involved in the attack.

The incident has raised concerns about security in the region. Mumbai Police is investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.

