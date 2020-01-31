nCoV: Four quarantined in Maharashtra, three patients discharged in Mumbai

Four patients, two each in Mumbai and Pune, suspected to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus (nCoV) have been quarantined, while three suspected patients in Mumbai who tested negative on two consecutive occasions were discharged from Kasturba Hospital on Thursday. Of the 14 patients quarantined across Maharashtra, 11 are still in hospital.

According to State health officials, the three Mumbai patients, including a 31-year-old woman from Nallasopara, a 36-year-old man from Kalyan and 65-year-old Britisher, who were discharged will receive telephonic follow-ups for the next few days.

The two patients admitted in Kasturba Hospital on Thursday include a 21-year-old woman and another 32-year-old woman, both foreign nationals with a travel history to China.

According to officials, till Wednesday, 4,846 travellers were screened at the international airport. Of these, 28 travellers were from Maharashtra. “While all the travellers are receiving follow-ups on the phone, those who developed symptoms like fever, cold, nasal congestion etc were placed under isolation. Eight patients have tested negative and some repeat samples have been sent for testing at the National Institute of Virology in Pune,” an official said.

The three patients who were discharged from Kasturba Hospital on Thursday said the lack of communication was frustrating. “At first, I was told they will discharge me since the report is negative. Thereafter, they said I will have to stay until the second report. Even after the second report was negative, there was no word on discharge,” said one of the patients. They have now been asked to stay at home for 28 days from the date of return to Mumbai as a precautionary measure. Civic officials, however, said the discharge policy was in the process of being finalised by the Centre, which led to the communication delay.

Acting on the State’s request, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials have communicated to many private hospitals that they should prepare to become isolation facilities. “I have personally communicated with Jaslok and Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospitals, which have isolation facilities. We have written to other hospitals as well,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani. “We have asked the hospitals to remain on standby,” he said.

The fear of an nCoV infection has also led to face masks including the N95 (a mask with efficient filtration) going out of stock in many chemist shops across the city. “Not only the shops, but suppliers too have run out of stocks. Apparently, they have have a huge list of pending orders from outside the country,” said Hakim Kapasi, president of the North West Chemists Association.

In his chemist shop at Andheri, Mr. Kapasi has sold full boxes of masks over the past few days. “My shop is in the vicinity of five-star hotels, which get many travellers. They are making bulk purchases,” he said. One of his suppliers refused to take his order, stating he was overburdened with an export order running into lakhs of pieces.