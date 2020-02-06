nCoV: 4 more quarantined in Maharashtra

Four people — three in Nagpur and one in Mumbai — suspected to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus (nCoV) were quarantined on Wednesday. Their samples were sent to the newly upgraded nCoV testing facilities at Nagpur’s Indira Gandhi Medical College and Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital.

While the samples were sent to Pune’s National Institute of Virology (NIV) so far, State health officials said the laboratories were upgraded so the load at NIV could be reduced.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani confirmed that samples of a 29-year-old man were tested at Kasturba Hospital’s laboratory. The patient, who works in the shipping industry, had travelled to Nantong in China on January 22 and returned on February 2. “He has already tested negative. But since this was the first test at Kasturba Hospital, we will be sending samples to NIV for reconfirmation,” Mr. Kakani said.

As many as 12,799 travellers were screened at the international airport in Mumbai till Wednesday, of which 119 are from the State. Of these, 21 were quarantined and discharged after testing negative. The State has also completed the mandatory follow up of up to 14 days for 40 people while the rest are being followed up every day. The 119 people are from Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nanded, Buldhana, Nagpur, Wardha, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Amravati, and Satara.