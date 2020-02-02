Mumbai

nCoV: 10 of 12 quarantined discharged

Ten out of the 12 quarantined patients suspected for exposure to the novel coronavirus (nCoV) in the State were discharged on Saturday. Only two patients — both foreign nationals — remained admitted at the Mumbai’s Kasturba Hospital as health officials awaited the reports of their samples.

State health officials said three out of the five patients quarantined in Mumbai, all five patients in Pune, and one each in Nanded and Nagpur were discharged after their two consecutive samples were negative. These patients have been asked to stay at home for the next few days and will be followed up over the phone. The two remaining Mumbai patients are likely to be discharged on Sunday.

While the samples are currently being sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune, the laboratory in Kasturba Hospital will also be equipped to carry out tests soon.

Meanwhile, State officials said 26 people from the first group of Indians who were evacuated from Wuhan are from Maharashtra. “They will be allowed to travel to the State only after 14 days,” said an official.

