NCB files chargesheet in drugs case related to Sushant’s death

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday filed a chargesheet before a special court here in a case related to drugs angle in the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput last year, naming 33 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

The over 11,700-page chargesheet, detailing drugs seizures, collection of various evidences and investigation done so far, was filed before the special court set up under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The voluminous document has named 33 persons as accused in the case, including Rhea Chakraborty (who was said to be in a relationship with Rajput), her brother Showik, and contains statements of over 200 witnesses.

Out of the total accused, eight are still in judicial custody, while the rest, including the brother-sister duo, have been granted bail, the NCB said.

Further investigation is continuing in respect of several other known and unknown persons, the apex drug law enforcement agency said.

During the investigation that started last year, seizures of various narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances, electronic gadgets and Indian as well as foreign currency notes were effected, the NCB said.

Technical gadgets and mobile phones were analysed and relevant incriminating evidences regarding the sale, purchase, procurement, consumption and possession of narcotics drugs were extracted, it said.

The drugs seized during the investigation have been sent for chemical examination, the central agency said.

The case was thoroughly investigated on the basis of seizures effected from the accused persons, voluntary disclosure statements, technical evidences such as connectivity through call details, WhatsApp chats, details of bank accounts/financial transactions and other oral and documentary evidences, the probe agency said.

During the investigation, substantial quantity of narcotics drugs (charas, ganja, LSD, ecstasy) and psychotropic substances (alprazolam and clonazepam), covered under the provisions of sections 20(b), 22, 23 of the NDPS Act, were seized, it said.

Substantial Indian and foreign currencies were also seized during the investigation and action was taken under relevant provisions, the probe agency said.

"Due to ecological concerns, a large portion of the annexures (which form part of the chargesheet) have been submitted to the honourable court in electronic form," it said.

"On conclusion of further investigations, supplementary charges shall be filed as per law," it said.

The NCB began probing the alleged use of drugs in some quarters in Bollywood after the death of Rajput (34) in June last year.

The central agency started its probe on the basis of some WhatsApp chats having reference to drugs.

The central agency had arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some staff members of Rajput and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act.