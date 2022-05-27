NCB does not name Aryan Khan in charge sheet in drug racket case

A file photo of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 27, 2022 14:09 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a 6000-page charge sheet before the special court in Mumbai on Friday, May 27, 2022, and has not named actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, 23, in the drug racket case.

As per a press note released by the agency, "All accused were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan (Khan) and Mohak. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on which a complaint has been filed against 14 accused and a complaint against six (including Aryan Khan) is not filed due to lack of sufficient evidence."

On March 28, the agency filed an application before the special Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court seeking more time to file the charge sheet in the drug case busted on October 2 when 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD (mephedrone), 21 grams of charas, 22 pills of MDMA (ecstasy) and ₹1,33,000 cash were seized at the International Cruise Terminal, Mumbai.

Case goes to SIT

The case was transferred to a special investigation team on November 6, 2021, and on March 2, its chief Sanjay Singh said that it was highly premature to say that there was no evidence against Mr. Khan in the case.

On October 29, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Mr. Khan and two others after he was arrested on October 2. It had directed that they be released from the Arthur Road Jail after executing a cash bond of ₹1 lakh with one or more sureties.

Mr. Khan, along with eight others, has been charged with sections 8 (c) - prohibition to produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import inter-State, export inter-State, import into India, export from India or tranship any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance, 20 (b) - punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis produces, manufactures, possesses, sells, purchases, transports, imports inter-State, exports inter-State or uses cannabis, 27 - punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance, 28 — punishment for attempts to commit offences and 29 — punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy read with 35 — presumption of culpable mental state of the NDPS Act.