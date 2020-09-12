NCB conducts raids in Mumbai against drug traffickers

The Mumbai zone of the NCB conducted these raids based on specific information, the official said

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted raids on drug traffickers at some locations in Mumbai, an official said.

The Mumbai zone of the NCB conducted these raids based on specific information, the official said.

However, these raids are not directly linked to the to the drugs case pertaining to the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, which NCB’s special investigation team (SIT) is probing, he said. The SIT is probing the drugs case in which actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and others have been arrested.