Mumbai

NCB conducts raids in Mumbai against drug traffickers

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted raids on drug traffickers at some locations in Mumbai, an official said.

The Mumbai zone of the NCB conducted these raids based on specific information, the official said.

However, these raids are not directly linked to the to the drugs case pertaining to the death of filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, which NCB’s special investigation team (SIT) is probing, he said. The SIT is probing the drugs case in which actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant and others have been arrested.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2020 12:41:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/ncb-conducts-raids-in-mumbai-against-drug-traffickers/article32587206.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story