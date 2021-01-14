NCB arrests Nawab Malik’s son-in-law in drugs case

Mumbai

14 January 2021 01:23 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik, after questioning him for 10 hours in connection with a drugs case.

In a statement, the NCB said the role of Mr. Khan, a resident of Bandra, came to light while investigating the seizure of ganja in a raid in Bandra (West) and the subsequent recovery of imported strains of ganja from the residence of British national Karan Sajnani at Khar.

The NCB statement said Rahila Furniturewala, Shaista Furniturewala and Ram Kumar Tiwari were also arrested in the case under the provisions of the NDPS Act and produced in court. Sameer Wankhede, zonal director, NCB, Mumbai, said Mr. Khan was arrested after a detailed interrogation.