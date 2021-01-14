NCB arrests Nawab Malik’s son-in-law in drugs case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested Sameer Khan, son-in-law of Maharashtra Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik, after questioning him for 10 hours in connection with a drugs case.
In a statement, the NCB said the role of Mr. Khan, a resident of Bandra, came to light while investigating the seizure of ganja in a raid in Bandra (West) and the subsequent recovery of imported strains of ganja from the residence of British national Karan Sajnani at Khar.
The NCB statement said Rahila Furniturewala, Shaista Furniturewala and Ram Kumar Tiwari were also arrested in the case under the provisions of the NDPS Act and produced in court. Sameer Wankhede, zonal director, NCB, Mumbai, said Mr. Khan was arrested after a detailed interrogation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath