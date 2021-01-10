NCB arrests British national, 2 others with high-grade drugs

200 kg ganja seized in raid in Bandra

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday arrested three persons, including a British national, for allegedly supplying imported strains of ganja in the city, an official said.

One of those arrested is a suspect in the drug case being probed after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year, he added.

Over 200 kg of ganja, including imported strains like ‘OG Kush’ (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana, some of which had been sourced from the United States as well as local areas, were recovered in the NCB action.

“A team of NCB’s Mumbai unit led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede conducted a raid in Bandra (West) and seized ganja from a courier initially. It also conducted searches in Khar (West) and recovered a huge stash of imported strains of ganja from British national Karan Sajnani,” he said.

Mr. Sajnani’s questioning revealed the role of Rahila Furniturewala, a suspect in the drug probe following Rajput’s death.

“Contraband like ganja and bud [street slang for marijuana and hashish] was recovered from Furniturewala, who was also providing financial aid to the network. Shaista, the sister of Rahila, was also arrested with ganja. The drugs were rolled into joints by Sajnani for supply to high-class clients in Mumbai and other States,” the official said.

Earlier in the day, the NCB’s Mumbai unit conducted searches across the the city in connection with the drugs case linked to Rajput’s death. Several people were apprehended during these searches, and questioning of some of them is under way, officials said.