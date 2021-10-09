Nawab Malik claims NCB let off brother-in law of BJP leader, 2 others in cruise rave party case

Mumbai

09 October 2021 16:16 IST

The Maharashtra Minister said he would write to the CM seeking a high-level probe

In yet another allegations against the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over its handling of cruise drug bust case, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Saturday alleged that Rishabh Sachdeva, the brother-in-law of former Mumbai BJP youth wing president Mohit Kumbhoj aka Mohit Bhartiya, and two others were let off by the central agency after their detention in the cruise rave party case.

Mr Malik who showed photographs and videos of three individuals namely Mr. Sachdeva, Pratik Gabha and Amir Furniturewala coming inside and going out of the NCB office, alleging that they were allowed to go after phone calls from the BJP leaders from Delhi. "Call records of these individuals and also that of NCB official Sameer Wankhede should be checked by Mumbai police. The truth will come out," he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The minister said that he will write to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray demanding a high-level probe by the Mumbai police.

Earlier Mr. Malik said that CCTV footage of the cruise and connected areas of this case should be checked by the police along with phone calls of these three people and that of Mr Wankhede.

“Rishabh Sachdeva’s family members were also seen in the NCB office. How were they allowed to enter the NCB office?" asked Mr Malik.

According to the minister, one of them Pratik Gabha had invited Aryan Khan to the cruise party with an intention to frame him. "Also, the private detective called Gosavi who has been a witness in panchnamas of Aryan Khan and Munmun Dhamecha has given different addresses. Gosavi is declared wanted by four police stations of Maharashtra in duping the people in return for jobs. How can such a fraud and cheater be used as a witness by the NCB,” asked Mr Malik.

As per the earlier allegations against the NCB, it used two private individuals, one being a BJP leader, in the cruise raid.

We are not biased: NCB

Replying to the allegations, the NCB held a press conference claiming innocence and said that those who were let go were allowed due to lack of evidence. "The agency does its work as per the law. We are not biased and do not discriminate on any other basis," said Mr Wankhede.

"A total of 14 persons were brought to NCB Zonal Office for examination. All of them were served notice u/s 67, examined thoroughly and their statements were recorded. Thereafter 8 persons were arrested and remaining 6 persons were let off since no incriminating evidence was found against them. However, in the course of investigation they can be associated if need arises as per law," the NCB said in a statement.