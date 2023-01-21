ADVERTISEMENT

Navy, Mumbai Police conduct search operation to trace MBBS student Sadichha Sane's body

January 21, 2023 06:09 am | Updated 04:51 am IST - MUMBAI

The Mumbai crime branch recently arrested lifeguard Mithu Singh and are probing the motive behind the killing

PTI

The Mumbai Police along with the Indian Navy on Friday conducted a search operation at the Bandra Bandstand shore in the city to locate the remains of MBBS student Sadichha Sane, after the accused revealed that he had killed her and thrown the body into the Arabian sea, an official said.

Sane, a third year MBBS student, had gone missing from Bandra Bandstand in November 2021.

The Mumbai crime branch recently arrested lifeguard Mithu Singh in this connection.

"The search operation started in the morning," the official said, adding the investigators were also using other mechanisms to trace Sane's body.

The police are probing the motive behind Sane's killing, he added.

