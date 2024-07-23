GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Navy Chief reviews damage to warship INS Brahmaputra in Mumbai dockyard

A sailor is missing after the fire and the ship is now resting on the side

Updated - July 23, 2024 07:08 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 06:58 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Indian Navy frigate INS Brahmaputra tilts to one side (port side) inside the naval dockyard, in Mumbai on July 22, 2024.

Indian Navy frigate INS Brahmaputra tilts to one side (port side) inside the naval dockyard, in Mumbai on July 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi on July 23 reviewed the damage to frigate INS Brahmaputra at Mumbai naval dockyard, two days after a fire broke out aboard the frontline warship, an official said.

“The Navy chief visited the naval dockyard assessed the situation, and discussed the next steps for repair of the warship,” the official told PTI.

A sailor is missing after the fire and the ship is now resting on the side.

The fire broke out on board the multi-role frigate on the evening of July 21 while it was undergoing refit at the Naval Dockyard Mumbai.

Also read: Navy chief apprises Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of fire aboard INS Brahmaputra

The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew with the assistance of fire fighters from the dockyard and other ships in harbour, by the morning of July 22. Further follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out, the Navy had said earlier.

In the afternoon on July 21, the ship experienced severe listing to one side (port side), an official release said. Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side, it had noted.

All the personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress. An inquiry has been ordered by the Navy to investigate the accident.

