Navi Mumbai tally nears 3,000 with 128 new cases

Navi Mumbai

06 June 2020 23:47 IST

Panvel reports highest surge in cases

Navi Mumbai reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its tally to 2,771. The city also recorded one death, pushing its death toll to 88.

Of the latest cases, 23 were reported from Airoli, 22 from Nerul, 20 from Koparkhairane, 19 each from Turbhe and Ghansoli, 10 from Vashi, nine from Digha, and six from Belapur. Eighty patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 1,677. The recovery rate in Navi Mumbai now stands at 60%, while the case fatality rate is 3.17%.

Panvel recorded 56 new cases, its highest in a day, taking its total cases to 693. “Of the new cases, 29 are residents of Panvel currently in different districts,” a civic official said. One death was reported from Kamothe, pushing the toll to 30. While the recovery rate in Panvel is 54.26%, the case fatality rate is 4.32%.

13 cases in Panvel Rural

Panvel Rural reported 13 new cases, taking its case load to 406. With nine patients being discharged, the cumulative recoveries is 315. The recovery rate in Panvel Rural is 77% and the case fatality rate is 2.4%.