Mumbai

Navi Mumbai tally nears 3,000 with 128 new cases

Panvel reports highest surge in cases

Navi Mumbai reported 128 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, taking its tally to 2,771. The city also recorded one death, pushing its death toll to 88.

Of the latest cases, 23 were reported from Airoli, 22 from Nerul, 20 from Koparkhairane, 19 each from Turbhe and Ghansoli, 10 from Vashi, nine from Digha, and six from Belapur. Eighty patients were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 1,677. The recovery rate in Navi Mumbai now stands at 60%, while the case fatality rate is 3.17%.

Panvel recorded 56 new cases, its highest in a day, taking its total cases to 693. “Of the new cases, 29 are residents of Panvel currently in different districts,” a civic official said. One death was reported from Kamothe, pushing the toll to 30. While the recovery rate in Panvel is 54.26%, the case fatality rate is 4.32%.

13 cases in Panvel Rural

Panvel Rural reported 13 new cases, taking its case load to 406. With nine patients being discharged, the cumulative recoveries is 315. The recovery rate in Panvel Rural is 77% and the case fatality rate is 2.4%.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 11:51:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/navi-mumbai-tally-nears-3000-with-128-new-cases/article31769384.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY