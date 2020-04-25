Navi Mumbai tally crosses 100 mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) crossed the 100 mark on Friday, with six new cases being reported.

Two cases in Turbhe

All the six are high-risk contacts. While two are from Turbhe, one each are from Vashi, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli and Nerul. Early this week, a woman from Sector 21 in Turbhe, who works as a house help, had tested positive. On Friday, her 32-year-old husband and seven-year-old son also contracted the virus.

On April 12, a man from Diva village in Airoli, who works as a manager at a bank in Chembur, tested positive. He was admitted to a private hospital at Sector 4 Airoli on April 7, where a 25-year-old nurse tested positive on April 15. A 38-year-old woman from Chinchali in Ghansoli, who was undergoing treatment at the hospital during this period, tested positive on Friday.

Ward boy tests positive

The 37-year-old colleague of a 36-year-old ward boy at a TB hospital in Sewri, who tested positive on April 16, contracted the virus on Friday. He is a resident of Sector 16 A in Nerul and the area has been contained.

Sector 11 in Koparkhairane has also been declared a containment zone after a 35-year-old resident, who worked as a software engineer at Mindspace tech park in Airoli and facing respiratory issues since April 20, tested positive on Friday. She has not stepped outside her home since March 20 and is suspected to have contracted the virus earlier.

A 52-year-old cancer patient from Sector 29 in Vashi also tested positive on Friday. She has been admitted to Hiranandani Fortis Hospital. Of the 1,620 people tested so far in NMMC, 1,084 are negative cases.

While 103 are positive, 433 reports are pending. Among the positive patients, 27 have recovered and four have died. As of now, there are 24 containment zones in NMMC.

Two new cases in PMC

In the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), two more positive cases were reported on Friday, taking the tally to 42. Of the two new cases, one is a conservancy worker with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

The 51-year-old resident of CIDCO Colony in New Panvel is suspected to have contracted the virus from his workplace or while going about his job.

The other new patient is a woman doctor from Khanda Colony who works as a medical officer at the Bombay Port Trust. The PMC has so far tested 589 people, of which 500 reports were negative and 45 are pending. While 15 patients have recovered, one has died.