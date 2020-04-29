Navi Mumbai sees spike of 43 cases

Navi Mumbai recorded the highest single-day rise of 43 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the city’s tally to 188. Panvel recorded two cases, including a BMC sanitation worker from Kalamboli and a retired Army official from New Panvel.

Of the 43 cases in Navi Mumbai, Turbhe had the most with 16, followed by nine in Koparkhairane, seven in Ghansoli, five in Vashi, three in Airoli, two in Nerul and one in Belapur.

24 close contacts

Twenty-four cases are contacts of previous positive cases, such as six contacts of a waiter from Turbhe, the husband and brother-in-law of a nurse from Rajawadi Hospital who living in Koparkhairane, and the six-year-old child of a press photographer and his pregnant wife from Sanpada.

The wife and son of the Flipkart delivery man from Juhugaon who had tested positive earlier have also contracted the virus. Similarly, the wife, son, daughter, brother and mother of a patient from Ghansoli have been found to be positive, as have five relatives of a patient from Indira Nagar in Turbhe. Three more contacts of the Koparkhairane onion-potato trader have tested positive.

Meanwhile, 19 of the cases are suspected to be index patients. They include a nurse from Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, a resident of Juinagar; a 28-year-old pregnant woman from Hanuman Nagar; a 48-year-old vegetable trader from APMC market who lives in Turbhe; a 36-year-old grocery trader from APMC market who lives in Koparkhairane; and a 47-year-old woman from CBD Belapur.

A doctor from Vashi who worked at Asian Heart Institute in Bandra has contracted the virus after his colleagues tested positive.

More policemen positive

A 57-year-old traffic policeman working in Kalanagar, Bandra, a resident of Diva Gaon in Airoli, and a 50-year-old constable from Airoli attached to the Goregaon police station and his 21-year-old daughter are also among those infected.

Other cases inlcude a Sanpada resident working as a vegetable trader at Dadar, a chemist from Indira Nagar in Ghansoli, a Rabale Gaon resident working as a bank manager in Mira Bhayander, and two dialysis patients from Vashi.

A civil contractor from Koparkhairane, his mother and wife have also tested positive, as have a 33-year-old pregnant woman from Koprigaon and a 58-year-old Nerul resident working at the Belapur branch of SBI.