Navi Mumbai sees record single-day high of 519 cases

In three days, special vigilance teams have collected ₹3.48 lakh in fines for violation of COVID-19 norms

Navi Mumbai on Wednesday reported its highest single-day surge of 519 new COVID-19 cases, breaking its record of 477 cases on August 20, 2020.

Following the rise in daily infections since March this year, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has formed 31 special vigilance teams to keep a watch on those who violate the COVID-19 norms. In the last three days, ₹3.48 lakh in fines have been collected from 1,120 people. More than ₹1.33 crore in fines from 31,364 people had been collected by civic ward officers from August 10, 2020, to March 21, 2021.

Each vigilance team consists of five members and two teams have been deployed in each ward with one operating during the day hours and another in the night hours. In the APMC market area, five teams are operating in three shifts. Besides, the police have their own vigilance teams.

NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that since March 10, there had been a significant increase in daily COVID-19 case spikes and thus, more effective implementation of ‘Mission Break the Chain’ had been initiated.

“The emphasis is on increasing vaccination as well as testing. On the other hand, health facilities are being ramped up along with restrictions on entry to malls, department stores, and public parks,” Mr. Bangar said.

Mr. Bangar further said that the objective of setting up the special vigilance teams is to make citizens accustomed to abiding by the COVID-19 safety rules. “The idea is not to earn revenue from the fines but to make the citizens adhere to the norms,” he added.

Till now in Navi Mumbai, 73,915 people have got vaccination for the first dose and 17,441 for the second dose. Of the total 60,995 COVID-19 cases, 1,158 have died and 3,637 are active while 56,200 patients have recovered.