Navi Mumbai sees its lowest daily case surge since July 1

Navi Mumbai on Monday reported a mere 49 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest daily surge since July 1 when it was 265.
The total cases recorded under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) since March are 50,791, of whom 1,046 have died and 48,822 have recovered. Currently, there are 923 active patients.
Till date, 4.27 lakh people have undergone a COVID-19 test — RT-PCR test was run on 1.65 lakh and a rapid antigen test was conducted on 2.62 lakh.
While the recovery rate in Navi Mumbai has gone up to 96%, the death rate has come down to 2%. Of the 13 COVID-19 centres run by the NMMC, 12 have been shut due to lack of patients.
On August 20, the city registered its highest number of cases at 477. The fresh cases had first crossed 100 on May 30, with 114 infections. After Ganesh festival, there was a fear of case spike, but the figure went below 100 to stand at 72 on November 9. There were 62 cases on November 16. On November 18, the city added 131 cases and the number again came below 100 on December 7, with 80 cases. The second lowest case surge was recorded on December 15, with 52 cases.
