Navi Mumbai sees highest cases, deaths

Navi Mumbai

19 June 2020 00:54 IST

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday reported its highest single-day COVID-19 positive cases and deaths, at 202 and nine, respectively. The recovery rate, however, has gone down from 59% to 57%.

With the 202 fresh cases —120 men and 82 women — the tally has now gone up to 4,391. The total positive cases also include 10 children in the age group of three to 12. Similarly, with nine more fatalities — six women and three men — the death toll is now 138.

On Thursday, the NMMC screened 242 people at Sectors 1 and 2, Vashi, during which six suspects were found and of the 138 people screened in Nerul village, two suspects were detected. Swab tests of all the suspects were held. Till now, the civic body has conducted screening of 32,724 people in areas where maximum cases are found and at places with high population density.

The NMMC has so far tested 16,018 people, of whom 11,020 were found negative, while reports of 607 are pending. Around 35,930 people within the NMMC limits have completed the quarantine period.

The civic body has released a list of 23 containment zones — two in Belapur, seven in Nerul, eight in Turbhe, one in Koparkhairane, three in Airoli and two in Digha. The NMMC currently has 1,734 active cases, with 3% mortality rate.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 51 new cases, taking the tally to 1,129, while one death pushed the toll to 51. With 32 recoveries, the number of discharged is now 780.

“Even as the cases are increasing, there is no reason for people to panic. By following the precautions, all can stay safe. Our recovery rate is 70% and the patients under treatment are 297, of the 1,129, who have been found positive till date. Of the total positive cases, around 80% are those who travelled to Mumbai for work or were in contact with such people,” Sudhakar Deshmukh, PMC Commissioner, said.

While Panvel rural recorded 24 new cases, taking the tally to 543, with 10 recoveries, the figure is now 413.