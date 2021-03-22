Navi Mumbai reports highest COVID-19 cases since Sept. 2020

With 416 new cases, total case tally nears 60,000 mark; NMMC opens jumbo vaccination centre with 15 booths in Turbhe

Navi Mumbai on Sunday reported its highest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases since September 30, 2020.

With 416 new cases, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has till now reported a total of 59,616 cases since March 11, 2020, when the first case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the city

The last time the city crossed 400 cases per day was on September 30, 2020, with 416 cases. On Sunday, Navi Mumbai also reported 150 recoveries, pushing the tally of total recoveries to 5,5674. With two more fatalities, the total death toll has risen to 1,152 since the first COVID-19 death was reported on March 13, 2020. Of the 13 Covid Care Centres in Navi Mumbai, only one at the CIDCO exhibition centre has patients undergoing treatment. With a capacity of 1,200, it currently has 827 patients, while 70,817 patients are under home quarantine. The active cases currently are 2,790 in Navi Mumbai.

On Saturday, the NMMC started a jumbo vaccination centre at Export House, Turbhe, which has a capacity of 15 booths. On Saturday, eight booths were started in two shifts. The 12-hour jumbo vaccination centre will have four booths (from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and four booths (from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m). Around 100 beneficiaries are expected to be vaccinated at each booth per day. After starting all 15 booths, the number of vaccinations per day is expected to go up by 2,000, which is currently at an average of 5,000.

In addition, there are 37 vaccination centres in Navi Mumbai, of which 22 are government-run and 15 are privately run. Three of the government-run centres at Vashi, Airoli and Nerul hospitals are functional 24x7. Till Sunday, 67,273 people had received vaccination.

“If the vaccination doses keep coming as required and people give us a good response, we can vaccinate all senior citizens by April 30 this year,” NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar said.