Navi Mumbai reports 124 new COVID-19 cases

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 124 COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally to 4,515. Of the new cases, 82 are men and 42 are women, while the highest number of cases (44) was recorded at Koparkhairane, followed by 20 at Turbhe.

With nine deaths, the death toll in Navi Mumbai is now 147. On Friday, the youngest death under the NMMC was that of a 18-year-old girl from Indira Nagar in Turbhe. In all, there were four deaths at Turbhe, one at Vashi, one at Ghansoli, and two at Airoli.

As many as 16,329 people have been tested by the NMMC till date, of whom, 11,118 have been found negative and 696 reports are pending.

The civic body on Friday conducted a screening of 120 people at Juhu village in Vashi, of whom eight were suspects and of the 223 screened in Sanpada, there were three suspects. Swab tests of all the suspects were done. The active cases in NMMC stand at 1,765.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported the highest single-day positive cases on Friday, with 65 new cases. The total number of positive cases is 1,194.

With 32 recoveries, the number of people discharged so far stands at 812. With one death in Kalamboli, the death toll is now 53. Currently, the active cases under the PMC is 329.

Panvel rural recorded 23 fresh cases, pushing the total tally to 566. While nine recoveries took the figure of those discharged to 422, two more deaths took the death toll to 14. As many as 129 patients are under treatment.