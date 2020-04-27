Navi Mumbai records single-day high of 23

A record 23 COVID-19 cases, highest in a day so far, were reported from Navi Mumbai on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 131.

Nine cases were reported from Belapur, four each from Nerul and Turbhe, and two each from Vashi, Koparkhairane and Ghansoli. The positive cases include a Flipkart delivery boy, a ward boy, a nurse, a social worker and contacts of previous patients.

Meanwhile, under the Panvel Municipal Corporation, a 51-year-old BEST driver from Kamothe, a 50-year-old nurse from Rajawadi Hospital who is a resident of Panvel, and 43-year-old resident of Kharghar who works as CA in Mumbai tested positive.

In Navi Mumbai, nine of the cases were relatives of a doctor from Prince Ali Khan Hospital in Byculla, who tested positive last week. The doctor lives at Sector 50 in Seawoods.

Other patients from the healthcare sector include a 28-year-old nurse from Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai, who lives in Sector 2 in Koparkhairane, and a 30-year-old ward boy from Terna Hospital. The latter is suspected to have contracted the virus from a Mankhurd resident who came to the hospital for treatment.

A 37-year-old man from Sector 23 in Koparkhairane, who tested positive on Sunday, is the neighbour of an onion-potato trader found to be positive on Saturday.

Another employee of the Mahape MIDC IT firm whose 19 employees had tested positive earlier was found to have contracted the virus. A 55-year-old police constable from Nerul attached to the Bainganwadi police station in Mumbai and a 35-year-old press photographer from Sanpada are among others to test positive.