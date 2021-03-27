Mumbai

Navi Mumbai records new high of 770 cases

Navi Mumbai reported its highest single-day surge of 770 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, two days after reporting its previous highest spike of 681 cases.

The city’s total case tally has now reached 63,056. With four more deaths, the toll has risen to 1,164, while 267 recoveries pushed the cumulative total to 56,899.

The civic body issued a notice on Saturday prohibiting gatherings of over five people from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. in public places. Public gardens will stay open only from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those flouting rules will be fined ₹1,000.

