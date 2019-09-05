Navi Mumbai records highest-ever rainfall

On Wednesday, Navi Mumbai received 225.92 mm rainfall, taking the total rainfall recorded this year to 3,980.20 mm and breaking a six-year-old record. Since the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation started recording rainfall data in 2005, the highest-ever rainfall received in a year was 3,347.28 mm in 2013.

So far this monsoon, Navi Mumbai received the highest rainfall of 244 mm on June 28. On Wednesday, the city received 225.92 mm rainfall with a maximum of 273 mm recorded in Belapur.

In 2005, the total rainfall recorded was 3,268.14 mm and the highest rainfall was received in July (1,505.12 mm). In 2013, the heaviest rainfall was also recorded in July (1,372.19 mm). In 2015, the city received its lowest-ever total rainfall (1,614.04 mm). This year, though the monsoon arrived late, June recorded 817.85 mm rainfall, July received 1,571.48 mm, and 802.78 mm rainfall was recorded in August.

Waterlogging was seen in several areas such as Sector 9 and 10 in Vashi, Sector 21 of Turbhe, T junction, the entry point to Kalamboli, Sion-Panvel road near Orion mall in Panvel, and Kutchi and Patel muhalla. At 11.30 a.m., a four-wheeler was stuck in water below the railway bridge in Airoli and was removed by the traffic police.

On Uran-Panvel road, five NMMT buses and two State Transport buses were caught in floodwaters, causing a traffic jam. “The vehicles stuck in water had to be removed with the help of cranes. The main highways were not affected, but there was waterlogging on JNPT and Uran roads,” Sunil Lokhande, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said.

Meanwhile, Raigad received 177.69 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours. Shrivardhan-Digha road was blocked after Morbe bridge came under water. Only two-wheelers were allowed to ply after landslides were reported in Bhise and on Roha-Nagothane road. A landslide at Paud in Pune led to traffic on Mangaon-Pune road being affected for close to four hours. Kundalika, Amba, Savitri and Patalganga rivers had reportedly crossed their danger marks and breached their banks.

A warning has been issued in coastal areas, and fisherfolk in the State and Goa have been warned not to venture into the sea. Squally weather conditions with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph are likely to prevail over Maharashtra and Goa coast till Thursday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday are expected to be 27 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.