Navi Mumbai records 64 new cases

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday reported 64 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 974.

A total of 53 patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 255. Thirteen cases were reported from Nerul, 12 from Airoli and Koparkhairane, seven in Digha, and five each in Turbhe, Vashi, Belapur and Ghansoli.

As many as 699 patients are undergoing treatment and 8,616 have completed their quarantine period. Of the 7,653 people tested so far, 5,623 have tested positive and 1,056 reports are pending.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 20 new cases on Thursday, taking its toll to 219. Eight patients were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 96. Seven cases were reported within Panvel Rural limits, taking the tally in the area to 81. The number of active cases under PMC is 116 and under Panvel Rural it is 64.

The PMC on Thursday allowed more commercial establishments to open. Along with stationery, hardware and general stores, photocopy centres have been allowed to open on Monday and Friday. Besides workshops, service centres and automobile garages, footwear and optical shops have been allowed to open on Tuesday and Saturday. Now, godowns will be allowed along with electronic shops and repair centres to stay open on Wednesday and Sunday. Textile shops can open on Friday.

Ganesh Deshmukh, PMC Commissioner, said, “The changes were made as per public demand. With the monsoon approaching, people need new footwear. We have noticed people maintaining physical distancing and taking precautions while making purchases. More measures need to be taken at fish and vegetable markets. No malls have been allowed to open and the business hours will be strictly from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as per the directions of the Navi Mumbai Police. We are seeing autorickshaws and cabs on the road. We have appealed to the public not to use them as they can be carriers of the virus.”