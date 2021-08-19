Navi Mumbai policeman climbs one more step to target of 7 highest peaks

Sambhaji Gurav scales Mount Kilimanjaro on I-Day

Assistant police inspector Sambhaji Gurav, attached to the Navi Mumbai police, who is on a mission to climb the highest mountain peaks of all the seven continents within a year, finished his third summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa on August 15.

‘Reverence for freedom fighters and salute to the soldiers’ was the motto of this journey. “I consider myself lucky to have unfurled the Tricolour on Mount Kilimanjaro on the 75th Independence Day. With this, I became the first Indian policeman to scale the three highest peaks of three continents, including Mount Everest, in three consecutive months,” Mr. Gurav said.

He started climbing the mountain on August 11. “I got to see various faces of nature at one single summit. Out of several routes to the mountain, we chose Marangu gate. Till the first halt, the journey was through dense rainforest. The first phase continued for around five hours. After the second halt, we passed through desert. The peak of the mountain was glacier clad,” Mr. Gurav added.

After completing his expedition to Mount Everest on May 23, he had successfully scaled Mount Elbrus in Europe on July 26. He has planned his next summit of Mount Kosciuszko in Australia in October.