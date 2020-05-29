Navi Mumbai police to cluster remaining Shramik Special passengers

Navi Mumbai

29 May 2020

Police complete region-wise quota of 1,600 per train; to club remaining travellers according to area

The Navi Mumbai Police have decided to stop receiving applications for Shramik Special trains from Friday onwards, as it has completed the area-wise quota for each train. It will now focus on clustering the remaining migrants according to the zones they are travelling to.

The Shramik Special trains leaving from Panvel need to have 1,600 people going to the same place. “Karnataka is not allowing any more people, while for other States, we do not have the required number of people. We will be clubbing requests from other areas and would help the remaining left out people,” said Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar.

On Friday, Mr. Kumar tweeted, “From tomorrow, we are not registering anyone for Shramik trains. Those who are enlisted are not able to go mainly because their State is not permitting them or their numbers are low. We are making arrangements for the second group by clustering people from other areas.”

Altogether 63,209 people have so far been sent to their respective States. Mr. Kumar also said there were 772 ‘enlisted’ (registered) passengers for Assam, 795 for Karnataka and 2,400 for West Bengal while other States have less than 150 passengers.

On Wednesday, two trains carrying 3,209 passengers (1,450 for Odisha and 1,759 for Uttar Pradesh) registered with the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner’s area of operation, left from Panvel station. All of them were provided water and food packets, Mr. Kumar tweeted.

Of the 63,209 migrants who left from the Navi Mumbai Commissionerate area, 24,975 went to Uttar Pradesh, 13,950 to Bihar, 6,408 to Madhya Pradesh, 7,195 to Jharkhand, 4,555 to Odisha and 4,428 to West Bengal. Besides these, 768 went to Rajasthan, 237 to Telangana, 231 to Karnataka, 102 to Jammu and Kashmir, 60 to Andhra Pradesh, 15 to Assam, 28 to Chattisgarh, 83 to Gujarat, 47 to Haryana, 40 to Himachal Pradesh, 63 to Manipur, 21 to Uttarakhand, and three to New Delhi.

Meanwhile, 5,188 migrants headed for various States are now registered with the Navi Mumbai police.