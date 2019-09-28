Navi Mumbai police on drug peddlers’ trail

Zone I of the Navi Mumbai police has formed a special team to curb the drug menace in the city. In a span of just one month, the officers have arrested 34 people, registered 25 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and seized 100.5 kg of ganja worth ₹12.50 lakh.

“The accused have been nabbed across Zone I, from CBD Belapur to Airoli. Our team and the Anti Narcotics Cell of the Crime Branch have weekly meetings to share information and discuss the progress in the anti-drug drives,” said Pankaj Dahane, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone I. The special team registered a case on Thursday, after its head, assistant police inspector Gangadhar Devde from APMC police station, was tipped off about two drug peddlers in the area.

The team raided a hutment colony near Green Hotel and took into custody Dayavan Hira Karale (29) and his relative Surekha Suresh Sonkamble (28). The two had 77.450 kg ganja worth ₹10.50 lakh in their possession. “On interrogation, they revealed that they would buy the drugs from Nashik. While Mr. Karale used to purchase them, Ms. Sonkamble used to make small packets of 100 gm each. Each packet would be sold for ₹100,” Mr. Devde said.

The two have been carrying on with drug peddling for the past five years. In 2017, Mr. Karale’s mother was arrested in two NDPS cases and is currently in jail. “We are also booking for people who consume the drugs,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vashi division) Satish Govekar.

Most of the 25 cases were registered with the APMC police last month.