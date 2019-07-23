Navi Mumbai police crack 4 kidnapping cases; 3 arrested

The anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has solved four cases of kidnapping with the arrest of three men and rescue of four minors — three girls and a boy. While the girls were allegedly forced by the three men to elope with them, the boy had run away from home after a fight with his parents.

The arrests were made on Friday by four special teams of the AHTU, which were formed to investigate the cases registered at Uran, NRI Coastal, Rabale MIDC, and Koparkhairane police stations.

The case with the NRI Coastal police, was registered on May 20. The accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh Rekhi (30), who hails from Punjab, was arrested. Mr. Rekhi was the neighbour of the victim.

Arjun Garad, senior inspector of AHTU, said, “We got information about the accused from the girl’s friend and we traced his location to Udgir in Latur district. He was working as a waiter in a hotel. We rescued the girl from house which he had rented.”

The case of kidnapping registered with the Rabale MIDC police on July 18, was about the boy, who had left from home after a fight with his parents.

The boy, who had completed his SSC, was untraceable as he did not have a phone. The police contacted his relatives and friends at his home town in Khed, Ratnagiri district. His relatives said he had visited them in Chiplun and later boarded a ST bus to Navi Mumbai. The police found him at Rabale railway station on July 20, and handed him over to his parents.

In the case with the Uran police, which was registered on March 12, the police arrested Nagesh Jadhav (24) at Hunmabad in Karnataka and rescued a girl.

The Koparkhairane police registered the case on May 20. A college student, Amol Bansode (21), was arrested in Solapur and a girl who eloped with him was rescued. Mr. Jadhav and Mr. Bansode were traced with the help of their mobile locations.