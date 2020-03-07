Navi Mumbai police arrest three for man’s murder in Ghansoli

Navi Mumbai

07 March 2020 02:03 IST

Body dumped into creek; 1 accused had affair with deceased’s wife

Unit III of the Navi Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday arrested three men for murdering a 45-year-old man from Rabale and dumping his body into the NRI creek.

On February 13, the unidentified body of a man was found in the creek. While the police was verifying the identity of the man, they came across a missing complaint registered with the Rabale police on February 10. The body was decomposed, but with the help of the belt the deceased was wearing, the wife identified her husband, Khadak Bahadur Singh.

“While trying to find the accused, we examined the victim’s call record data and listed everyone known to him. We also learnt of an affair his wife had with one of the accused,” Senior Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane from Unit III said.

Advertising

Advertising

The police arrested Kailash Shaligram Kharat (29) who ran a Chinese food stall. Mr. Kharat was in a relationship with Singh’s wife. Singh would suspect his wife and frequently fight with her, which Kharat did not like. He decided to eliminate Singh, and sought help from his friends Jay Shankar Chavan (25) and Vali Ahmed Mashaqali Sayyed (20).

On the night of February 9, the three caught hold of Singh near Ghansoli creek while he was on his way home and slit his throat. They also hit his head with a stone. Around 1.30 a.m. on February 10, they threw his body from Airoli bridge. The water carried the body into the NRI creek. Since Singh had not reached home, his wife asked around about him and later registered a missing complaint with the Rabale police. “Prima facie, Singh’s wife does not have any involvement in the murder,” Mr. Kadbane said.