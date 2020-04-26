Navi Mumbai, Panvel report 5 cases each

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported five new COVID-19 cases each on Saturday, taking their tally to 108 and 44 respectively.

Under the NMMC, only one new patient, a 23-year-old woman, is a high-risk contact. She is the daughter of a woman from Sector 8 in Koparkhairane who had tested positive.

The four other patients are a 37-year-old nurse from Sector 1 in Vashi, who was working at two houses in Chembur; a 42-year-old labour contractor with BASF company, who resides at Indira Nagar in Turbhe; a 63-year-old onion-potato trader from Sector 23 in Koparkhairane; and a 37-year-old man from Ghansoli, who lives near Khandoba temple.

NMMC officials said the onion-potato trader could have contracted the virus from his daughter who stays in Badlapur and works as a nurse at JJ Hospital. She had stayed with him from March 20 to April 4.

The NMMC has so far tested 1,812 people, of which 116 samples have returned negative and 588 reports are pending. Of the 108 positive patients, 27 have recovered and four have died.

Meanwhile, four of the five new cases in the PMC have been reported from Kamothe. A 53-year-old battling cancer at MGM Hospital has tested positive. He is attached with the Maharashtra Police and used to travel to south Mumbai every day for work. A 44-year-old sanitisation worker with VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz has also contracted the virus. She has been undergoing treatment at Bhabha Hospital since April 16.

A 29-year-old resident of Sector 34 and pharmacist at Trombay Municipal Dispensary, and a 37-year-old journalist with ETV Bharat from Sector 15 have also tested positive. The journalist has been in isolation at a hotel in Goregaon since March 20. The fifth new case has been reported from New Panvel. A 27-year-old nurse at Sion Hospital has tested positive and is being treated at SevenHills Hospital.

The PMC has so far tested 631 people, of which 535 samples have returned negative and 47 reports are pending. Of the 44 patients in PMC limits, 17 have recovered and one has succumbed to the novel coronavirus.