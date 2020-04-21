Navi Mumbai, Panvel report 3 cases each

Navi Mumbai reported three new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as did Panvel, including two doctors.

“Two employees of the engineering department of Sandoz company in Mahape, which manufactures medicines (hydroxychloroquine), have tested positive. An employee had tested positive earlier. On Monday, six out of 40 other employees tested positive, of whom two are from the city,” Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal said.

A 22-year-old resident of Sector 20, Koparkhairane, a contract staffer of the Dhirubhai Ambani Reliance Life Science Centre at Rabale, was also found to be positive. The city has recorded 69 cases so far, 22 of whom have recovered and four died.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 patient from Ghansoli who delivered a baby girl on April 6 was discharged along with the baby on Monday, Mr. Misal said.

In Panvel, a doctor from Kharghar practising at a hospital in Sewri, another working at Ashtavinayak Hospital in Khanda Colony, and his patient have tested positive. “Anyone who has taken treatment from this hospital in the last 15 days should immediately get in touch with us,” Panvel Municipal Commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said.