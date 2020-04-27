Navi Mumbai organisation looks to bridge divide with relief work

A charitable organisation in Navi Mumbai has been carrying out relief work with the sole aim of bridging differences between communities. Quran-The Truth Foundation (QTTF) has been donating dry rations and meals irrespective of community, across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought untold suffering to all, especially the economically weaker sections of society. It is our responsibility to mitigate their suffering by extending a helping hand. From day one of the national lockdown, we have been supplying groceries to people from all communities,” said Dr. K.P. Sherif, president and trustee, QTTF.

The foundation has been able to feed close to 2,000 people at Govandi, Mumbra, Panvel, Ulhasnagar, Titwala, Taloja, Cheetah Camp, Ulwe and Nerul. “The packing and distribution was carried out by maintaining social distancing, washing hands, and wearing masks. The volunteers tutored the beneficiaries on the importance of these aspects in fighting the dreaded disease,” said Nasrullah Khassim, treasurer and founder trustee of QTTF. The kits being distributed consist of 5 kg rice, 1 kg sugar, 1 kg dal, and 500 gm tea leaves. The organisation also plans to include sanitisers and masks.

QTTF identifies the location after assessing the ground report submitted by local organisations and community leaders. “We have about five volunteers in the organisation and two at the local level where distribution is carried out. The funding is done through donations,” Dr. Sherif said.

QTTF is registered under the Mumbai Charitable Trust Act and all transactions are through the bank, while the accounts are audited and submitted to the relevant authorities, Dr. Sherif said.