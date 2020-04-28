Navi Mumbai Mayor urges CM to seal Mumbai to curb spread

With the number of COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai going up to 145 on Monday, Navi Mumbai Mayor Jaywant Sutar has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding that Mumbai city be sealed.

Mr. Sutar has asked that anyone travelling to Mumbai for work should be provided accommodation there. “Around 60% of the cases in Navi Mumbai consist of professionals working in Mumbai and residing in Navi Mumbai. Many Navi Mumbai residents work in hospitals in Mumbai as doctors and nurses, and in banks and government offices and have to travel to Mumbai on a daily basis. They are at a high risk of contracting the virus and spreading it to others, especially their own family. If the city is sealed and arrangements are made for such Navi Mumbaikars to stay in Mumbai, the number of cases will go down,” he said.

He said a similar arrangement can be made in Navi Mumbai for people commuting to Mumbai.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has already issued a code of conduct for operation of industries and establishments that provide essential services. The notification has ordered establishments to make living arrangements for their employees on the office premises, to allow the rest to work from home. The notification also directs that in case an establishment hires a new employee, the person should be allowed to join after 14 days of home quarantine and a COVID-19 negative report.

Meanwhile, the Navi Mumbai Police released consolidated data of COVID-19 cases under their jurisdiction. The highest number of cases is between the ages of 31 and 40. The Navi Mumbai Commissionerate covers the jurisdictions of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, CIDCO, the Uran Municipal Council, the Panvel Tehsil and the Panvel Municipal Corporation.

As per the data from all civic bodies compiled by the police, 58 of the total 194 cases reported till April 25 are in the age group of 31 to 40, followed by 45 cases in the age group of 21 to 30, and 35 cases in the 41-50 age group.

Of the eight deaths reported, three were between the ages of 51 and 60, and two each in the 61-70 and 71-80 age groups.

“We prepare consolidated data on a daily basis. We decided to make it public to alert citizens of the increasing number of cases in Navi Mumbai, Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said.