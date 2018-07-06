Navi Mumbai land scam: Cong. alleges links to BJP head office in Delhi

Releasing a fresh set of documents related to the alleged land allotment scam, the Congress on Thursday claimed the “scandal” is linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) head office in Delhi.

The Congress said it has proof to establish business links between BJP MLC Prasad Lad and the Paradise Group, which acquired the land from CIDCO. Paradise Group is an associate partner in the Premier Futsal Krystal Mumbai Warriors, a team co-owned by the Krystal Group, in which Mr. Lad’s wife and son are directors and members.

Hours after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a judicial probe into the alleged ₹1,767 crore scam, the Mumbai Congress released a letter dated June 20, 2012, from CIDCO to the Raigad Collector, requesting possession of the controversial plot. “This clearly proves the land belonged to CIDCO, and that the CM is hiding the truth to save someone in Delhi. This scam has links to the BJP headquarters,” claimed Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam, who has already received a defamation notice from Mr. Lad.

In the letter, CIDCO has demanded acquisition of land in 95 villages for proposed mega projects in Navi Mumbai. This included the 24 acres in Ranjanpada in Kharghar, worth ₹1,767 crore, later allegedly handed over to builder Manish Bhatija of Paradise Group for just ₹3.60 crore.

“In November 2017, the CM had announced he wanted to construct a Dubai-like tower on this plot. In less than 12 hours, the mutation was done, sale deed signed and executed. All of this was at the behest of a leader in Delhi while the CM and Mr. Lad were just the agents of this deal,” Mr. Nirupam told reporters.

Mr. Lad has denied any business links with Paradise Group. “My son is independently involved in his business with Krystal and the football team. I have no links with the said developer whatsoever,” he said.