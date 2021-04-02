Navi Mumbai hits new high with 971 cases

NMMC to expedite reopening of temporarily closed Covid Care Centres

Navi Mumbai on Thursday recorded 971 COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike so far, pushing its total case tally to 66,480. Four more deaths took the total toll to 1,179. With 403 patients being discharged, the tally of recoveries stands at 58,601.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar has directed the Department of Engineering and Health to expedite the reopening of temporarily closed Covid Care Centres (CCCs). Mr. Bangar said all labs should receive test reports from NMMC’s RT-PCR lab and private labs within 24 hours. He also recommended the appointment of coordinating officers at CCCs and private hospitals, and nodal officers in each ward.

Mr. Bangar said, “Coordinating officers should ensure that citizens do not face problems with availability of beds, gather regular information on the condition of patients in ICU wards, and be vigilant on the management of beds.”

So far, 3,17,030 RT-PCR tests and 3,39,560 antigen tests have been conducted in the city. While 6,700 patients are under treatment, 1.92 lakh people are in home quarantine.