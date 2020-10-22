Navi Mumbai gets its first post COVID-19 care clinic

Navi Mumbai

22 October 2020 00:40 IST

Navi Mumbai’s first post COVID-19 care clinic was opened at Apollo Hospital on Tuesday.

“The post-COVID-19 recovery clinics will treat people with mid- and long-term effects of the infection,” said Santosh Marathe, COO & Unit Head, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said.

He added, “Even before COVID-19, we were facing a tsunami of non-communicable diseases. That challenge has been further aggravated by the pandemic. The post-COVID-19 syndrome is adding to this disease load and if not addressed, it will lead to a rise in health issues for chronically ill individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. Around 250 patients in the OPD have already complained of difficulties after recovering from the virus. These specialised clinics will address acute components of the post-COVID syndrome from progressing further.”

The hospital is offering a convalescent plasma screening and donation programme in collaboration with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. It also has a teleconsultation and clinic-based programme for COVID-19 treatment.