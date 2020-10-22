Mumbai

Navi Mumbai gets its first post COVID-19 care clinic

Navi Mumbai’s first post COVID-19 care clinic was opened at Apollo Hospital on Tuesday.

“The post-COVID-19 recovery clinics will treat people with mid- and long-term effects of the infection,” said Santosh Marathe, COO & Unit Head, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said.

He added, “Even before COVID-19, we were facing a tsunami of non-communicable diseases. That challenge has been further aggravated by the pandemic. The post-COVID-19 syndrome is adding to this disease load and if not addressed, it will lead to a rise in health issues for chronically ill individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. Around 250 patients in the OPD have already complained of difficulties after recovering from the virus. These specialised clinics will address acute components of the post-COVID syndrome from progressing further.”

The hospital is offering a convalescent plasma screening and donation programme in collaboration with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. It also has a teleconsultation and clinic-based programme for COVID-19 treatment.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 22, 2020 12:40:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/navi-mumbai-gets-its-first-post-covid-19-care-clinic/article32912595.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY