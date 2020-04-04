Navi Mumbai gesture for senior citizens

The Navi Mumbai police have established five senior citizen cells to get in touch with the elderly who are alone and may need help.
“In case anyone needs any kind of help, we would do the needful,” Deputy Commissioner of Police,Crime Branch, Pravin Patil, said. Mr. Patil, who heads the cells, said they have a list of 850 senior citizens, and compiled another list of 1,640 senior citizens from Digha to Panvel. So far, only three senior citizens have sought their help.
“In most case senior citizens have some company. Their children or a family member has shifted in to take care of their needs,” Mr. Patil said.
Senior citizens can contact the police on their helpline number 022027574928 and WhatsApp numbers — 9321599806 and 9321592941.
