Navi Mumbai crosses 5,000-case mark

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) reported 111 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its total number of cases to 5,072. With nine more deaths, the toll has gone up to 177.

Of the 111 cases reported on Tuesday, 73 were men and 38 women. In some good news, the NMMC recorded more recoveries than cases during the day. With 151 patients discharged, the city’s recovery rate increased from 57% to 59%. The total number of recoveries now stands at 3,001.

The NMMC currently has 1,894 active cases and a mortality rate of 3.4%. Till date, the corporation has tested 17,604 people for COVID-19, of which 11,643 have tested negative, while reports of 889 are pending. A total of 39,431 people under NMMC have completed home quarantine till now.

Cases rise in Panvel

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), meanwhile, reported 53 new cases, pushing its total number of cases to 1,435, while five fatalities raised its death toll to 63.

With 56 patients discharged, the total number of recoveries went up to 979 and the recovery rate rose to 68% from the earlier 66%. There are now 393 active patients under the PMC, while its mortality rate is 4.3%.

In Panvel rural limits, 10 new cases pushed the total to 646, while one person died, taking the COVID-19 toll to 15. Nine recoveries increased the number of patients discharged so far to 456. Panvel rural currently has 175 active cases, and a recovery rate of 70.5% and mortality rate of 2.3%.