Mumbai

Navi Mumbai corporation starts COVID-19 vaccination for homeless people

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started a COVID-19 vaccination drive for homeless people and beggars where its officials first counsel them and after getting their consent, collect their biometric data and inoculate them.

The drive was rolled out from its Belapur division last week. “The corporation is taking care not to leave out a single person. We have already vaccinated 250 chemists and our next target is those working in salons,” NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said.

A team of doctors and nurses has been set up to visit the places identified by the NMMC’s social development department to vaccinate homeless people.

“The most difficult part is to convince them. There are also drug addicts who cannot be administered doses as they can be prone to complications arising out of vaccination. On the first day, 103 people were counselled but only 14 agreed to get themselves vaccinated,” Mr. Bangar said.

The Commissioner said a software to collect biometric details (fingerprints) had been developed at the corporation level. “We also register their names on the government portal before vaccination,” he added.

NGOs have also been roped in to identify homeless people. Till now, 74 such people have been vaccinated by the NMMC.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2021 11:46:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/navi-mumbai-corporation-starts-covid-19-vaccination-for-homeless-people/article35046280.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY