Navi Mumbai corporation presents ₹4,825 cr. budget

Navi Mumbai

19 February 2021 00:31 IST

More focus on health in view of pandemic

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Thursday presented a budget of ₹4,825 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

For the first time since 1995, the budget was presented without the elected representatives as the term of corporators ended in May 2020 and the election could not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, this year, the budget was presented and accepted by Mr. Bangar himself in the capacity of an administrator.

“The budget is citizen-focused, and we have given more importance to environment, education, and health,” Mr. Bangar said. The estimated expenditure for the next financial year is ₹4,822.30 crore.

In view of COVID-19, the health department has been allocated ₹100 crore more than what was earmarked last year. While ₹166.60 crore was allocated for 2020-21, the figure is ₹276.6 crore for 2021-22. Of the ₹166.60 crore, ₹44.81 crore will be spent on setting up new hospitals.

It has been proposed to increase the bed capacity from 100 to 300 at the civic hospitals in Nerul and Airoli and to use them in full capacity. “Delivery wards, NICU, dental, ENT, and surgeries are being planned to be included in civic hospitals. Our attempt is to make the hospitals accessible for the lower income group so that they would not have to suffer for not being able to get surgeries done,” Mr. Bangar said, adding that a modular operation theatre is also being considered for NMMC-run hospitals.

Last year, the then commissioner Annasaheb Misal had proposed ₹987.11 crore for the city development whereas this year, the amount is ₹1,561.69 crore.

The NMMC administration has also focused on e-governance. While last year, the money allocated for e-governance was ₹22.65 crore, it is ₹127.15 crore this year. “The idea is to provide hassle-free service to everyone,” Mr. Bangar said.