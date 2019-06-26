Navi Mumbai cops destroy 16 kg narcotics

The Navi Mumbai police last week destroyed over 16 kg of narcotic products seized in eight cases since 2012. The products, some of which were seized in cases whose trail had ended, were destroyed at Taloja MIDC.

“As per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, we destroyed it at a plant in Taloja meant for destroying hazardous substances,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Tushar Doshi. He said the proposal to destroy the substances was made by senior police inspector Ravindra Budhwant of the Anti Narcotic Cell, and presented before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC).

The JMFC took an inventory of the substances by cross-checking their weight against the panchnama filed in the case. The approved inventory was forwarded to a committee headed by a Joint Commissioner, with a Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner as members. The committee verified the contents with a chemical analyser and destroyed the substances at the plant. “There are SC guidelines for destroying narcotic substances and we have followed them,” Mr. Doshi said.

The destroyed products included 12.8 kg charas, 4.8 kg ganja, 200 gm brown sugar and 33 gm methaqualone powder.

The Anti Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai was formed on June 6, 2016. Since then, 89 narcotics cases have been registered and 141 people arrested. “Before the unit was formed, individual police stations handled narcotics cases but there were fewer offences. Ever since we got a unit for this, cases are regularly registered,” Mr. Doshi said.

Since the formation of the unit, till date, 658 kg ganja, 47 gm brown sugar, 494 gm methaqualone powder, 86 gm ketamine powder, 2.285 kg MD rock, 475 gm MD rock powder, 113 gm methaqualine powder, 2.60 gm ecstacy pills, 4 kg charas and 43 kg codeine has been seized.