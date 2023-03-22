Navi Mumbai Airport phase 1 to be ready by 2024-end: Adani Airports CEO

March 22, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The first phase of Navi Mumbai airport will begin operations by end 2024 and have capacity to handle two crore passengers annually, said Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airports.

“After completion of phase one in December 2024, the remaining phases will be implemented over the next 15 years subject to passenger availability and external connectivity,” he said at CAPA’s India Aviation Summit here.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Phadnavis had promised that the airport would be ready by end of 2019. Mumbai’s only airport, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, is running to capacity and airlines have struggled in securing airport slots to schedule more flights.

The new airport would have an annual capacity to handle nine crore passengers and 2.5 metric tonne of cargo per annum once completed.

Adani Airports is also working to ensure transportation between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Navi Mumbai airport.

Inter-terminal change has emerged as one of the biggest challenges for Indian airports, including Delhi’s Indira Gandhi international Airport at a time the government has been speaking about developing Indian airports as global hubs.

To a query on whether there was any rethink in terms of pace of expansion or investments for airports business in the context of the challenges faced by the group, Mr. Bansal replied in the negative. The comments come at a time when the Adani Group is facing challenges following a report by U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.

