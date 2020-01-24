Navi Mumbai airport PAPs go on hunger strike to press for demands

For over a month, a group of project affected people (PAPs) of the Navi Mumbai Airport, have been sitting outside CIDCO Bhavan with their demands.

Of the nearly 200 people who began the protest around 32 days ago, 12 are on a hunger strike, and three have been hospitalised for dehydration. Meanwhile, the ‘Sangharsh Samiti’ of 10 villages affected by the project has distanced itself from the protest, claiming they do not support the group’s claims.

“The leaders of the protest are not from any of the affected villages. Some of the participants are from the villages though. Some demands have been addressed while others have been taken up by us and we are in talks with CIDCO,” said Natha Patil, of the Samiti.

Ramchandra Mhatre, who represents the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha from Raigad and has been heading the protest, said his group met the CIDCO managing director on January 16. “All he said was he needs time. We won’t move from here without getting our demands fulfilled. Hence, some of them are now on hunger strike while others sit with them through the day in support.”

Among the demands are compensation to the fishermen for the loss of livelihood, jobs for the youth, increase in construction aid to ₹2,500 from ₹1,500 per sq ft. and a re-look into villagers’ ‘zero eligibility’ status. “The loss of fishermen’s livelihood was addressed way back, following which CIDCO promised a jetty and a fishermen’s market. Our committee is discussing jobs for the youth with CIDCO. CIDCO had offered ₹1,000 per sq ft. as construction aid, which we took up with the Chief Minister and demanded ₹2,000 per sq ft. It was later increased to ₹1,500, which was accepted by all through our committee. People who had constructed homes after 2014, will have zero eligibility as per the rules. Genuine cases are looked into,” Mr. Patil said.

Advocate Prashant Bhoir, who represents four village committees that are part of the 10-village Sangharsh Samiti, said, “There is a process to get the demands processed and accepted. The way in which this group is protesting is not the way it should take place. The relevant issues are already being taken up by the committee.”

Mr. Mhatre, however, said, “Some of the houses are yet to be demolished. Once that’s done, CIDCO will pay no heed to us. We want CIDCO to hear us before the houses are demolished.”

CIDCO officials were unavailable for comment.