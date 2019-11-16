Navi Mumbai airport PAP stage mock funeral at CIDCO Bhavan

The project-affected people (PAP) of the proposed Navi Mumbai International Airport staged a mock funeral outside CIDCO Bhavan on Friday.

The villagers carried a dummy body to portray the CIDCO administration being “dead and unresponsive” towards their demands.

The villagers have long-standing demands regarding the compensatory packages for the airport project. “This is the second time we are becoming PAPs. First, we had to give away land to build the city, and the land promised at the time under the 12.5% scheme is still pending for many. Without those dues being cleared, how can we leave our current homes for the airport project?” Kiran Chandakke, a villager, said.

The villagers started the procession from Kombadbhuje village and reached CIDCO Bhavan in by 1 p.m.

“There are 133 families in Ulwe and 252 families in Kombadbhuje who have not vacated their homes and are awaiting a proper implementation of the promised packages,” Pundalik Mhatre, a resident of UIwe, said.

Some residents lost family members last year and are awaiting legal heir certificates to claim the airport project compensation under the 22.5% scheme. Others have to transfer the benefits of the 12.5% scheme to heirs.

“The protest was successful as in the end when we met CIDCO officials. We were promised that the issues regarding the 12.5% scheme would be resolved within a month. Some who have vacated their homes are awaiting the promised rental as well. The officers have promised to look into all the issues at the earliest,” Mr. Mhatre said.