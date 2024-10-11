Navaratri celebrations hit as rains lash Mumbai

The ongoing Navratri festivities were affected after heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Mumbai on Thursday (October 10, 2024) night.

In its forecast for Friday (October 11), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms” in the city.

The sudden downpour on Thursday night surprised many as IMD had only issued a 'yellow' alert for light to moderate rainfall in the financial capital.

The showers also spoiled 'garba' (a ritualistic and devotional dance associated with the nine-day festival) plans of several revellers.

