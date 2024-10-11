ADVERTISEMENT

Navaratri celebrations hit as rains lash Mumbai

Published - October 11, 2024 09:02 am IST - Mumbai

The sudden downpour on Thursday night surprised many as IMD had only issued a 'yellow' alert for light to moderate rainfall in the financial capital

PTI

Mumbai Rains. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The ongoing Navratri festivities were affected after heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Mumbai on Thursday (October 10, 2024) night.

In its forecast for Friday (October 11), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms” in the city.

The showers also spoiled 'garba' (a ritualistic and devotional dance associated with the nine-day festival) plans of several revellers.

