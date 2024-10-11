GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Navaratri celebrations hit as rains lash Mumbai

The sudden downpour on Thursday night surprised many as IMD had only issued a 'yellow' alert for light to moderate rainfall in the financial capital

Published - October 11, 2024 09:02 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Mumbai Rains. File

Mumbai Rains. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The ongoing Navratri festivities were affected after heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Mumbai on Thursday (October 10, 2024) night.

In its forecast for Friday (October 11), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms” in the city.

The sudden downpour on Thursday night surprised many as IMD had only issued a 'yellow' alert for light to moderate rainfall in the financial capital.

The showers also spoiled 'garba' (a ritualistic and devotional dance associated with the nine-day festival) plans of several revellers.

Published - October 11, 2024 09:02 am IST

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra / rains / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.